Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.63. 4,291,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.