Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 39,950.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE:DOOR remained flat at $132.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

