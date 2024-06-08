Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 238.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.19 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

