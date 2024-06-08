Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 31,939 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 971.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.06. The stock had a trading volume of 400,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,342. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $373.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

