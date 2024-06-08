Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for MarineMax, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.24. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,859,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MarineMax by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 448,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

