Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Increased by Analyst

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.93) by $2.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.05) earnings per share.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

