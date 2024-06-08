PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.81.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PVH by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.