PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,823,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PTC by 1,409.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

