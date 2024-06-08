Prudential PLC Sells 6,240 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,960,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,511,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB remained flat at $39.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

