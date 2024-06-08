Prudential PLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. 1,819,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

