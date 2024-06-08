Prudential PLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.93. 3,341,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

