Prudential PLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $125.46. 1,514,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

