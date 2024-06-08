Prudential PLC Buys 41 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.51. 380,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,065. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.07 and a 200 day moving average of $526.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

