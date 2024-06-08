Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after buying an additional 244,599 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $305,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,411. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

