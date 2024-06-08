Prudential PLC Acquires 2,991 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,049,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.