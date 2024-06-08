Prom One Day Volume Reaches $3.35 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Prom has a market capitalization of $187.03 million and $3.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.25 or 0.00014758 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,434.88 or 0.99990435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00096192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.76540627 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,102,418.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

