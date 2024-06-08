Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $392,000 Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 503,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $135,828 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

