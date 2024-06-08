Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lessened its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 2.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,233,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,334. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

