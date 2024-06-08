Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.54

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 50343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.01.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

