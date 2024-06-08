Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:POWL opened at $159.03 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.04.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Powell Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
