Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $159.03 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.04.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

In related news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $5,167,065 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

