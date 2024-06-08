Ponke (PONKE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $202.29 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ponke has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $202.29 million and approximately $60.66 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ponke

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.42852445 USD and is up 12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $81,816,785.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

