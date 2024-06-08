Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15,338.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.