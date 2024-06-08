PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

PCG stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,612,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

