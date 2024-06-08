Petiole USA ltd Purchases 1,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Petiole USA ltd boosted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banner makes up about 2.5% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Petiole USA ltd owned about 0.18% of Banner worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Banner by 35,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 149,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. Banner Co. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

