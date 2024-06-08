Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $81.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $69.46 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

