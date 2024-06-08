PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 496.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,630,647.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,059 shares of company stock worth $22,456,771. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MORN stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,219. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

