Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,209.30

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,209.30 ($28.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($31.39). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,445 ($31.33), with a volume of 30,904 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,126.25 ($27.24).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

About Oxford Instruments

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,278.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,349.06, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.