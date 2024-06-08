Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.09. 1,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.
About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF
The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.
