Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $337.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,560 shares of company stock worth $60,995 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Orion Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

