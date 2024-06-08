Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Oracle by 59.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,071. The stock has a market cap of $346.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

