OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading 5.7% Higher

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.
About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
