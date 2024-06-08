On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $149.59

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.59 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.84). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84), with a volume of 477,205 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.07) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

On the Beach Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £239.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,386.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £59,799.48 ($76,616.89). 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

