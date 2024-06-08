Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Cadre accounts for 2.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cadre worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDRE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cadre by 12.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in Cadre by 3.6% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 281,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadre by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Cadre Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDRE stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 205,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,176. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

