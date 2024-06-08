Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 128,764 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,764 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy accounts for about 5.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LEU stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 273,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,246. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 2,962.50% and a net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

