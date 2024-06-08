Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) SVP Sells $140,853.84 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of Old Republic International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $30.72 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 194,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

