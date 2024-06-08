Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Point Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 17,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $247,992.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 622,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,048.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,583 shares of company stock worth $355,246. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

