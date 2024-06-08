Octopus AIM VCT (OOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance
OOA stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The company has a market capitalization of £127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.67.
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile
