Octopus AIM VCT (OOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OOA stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The company has a market capitalization of £127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.67.

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

