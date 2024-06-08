Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.13. 3,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

