Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Shares Down 31.1%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 31.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Nutriband Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

