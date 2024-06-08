Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 160.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,113,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 633,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

