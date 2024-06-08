NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. 9,397,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,098,210. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

