Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 22.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $9.27 on Friday. Nevro has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

