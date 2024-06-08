Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,172,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.