Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

LSCC stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

