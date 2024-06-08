NCM Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 170,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

