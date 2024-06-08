NCM Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

FELC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 579,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

