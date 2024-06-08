NCM Capital Management LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ACN traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $288.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.99 and its 200 day moving average is $340.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

View Our Latest Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.