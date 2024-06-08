NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.43. 5,987,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

