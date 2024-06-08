National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.30

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.30 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.44). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 108.30 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,512,362 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.30. The stock has a market cap of £665.06 million, a PE ratio of -270.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

