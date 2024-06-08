MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.03.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

